Local party leaders weigh in on Donald Trump impeachment trial

As the impeachment trial continues, local party leaders are reacting to what’s playing out in our Nation’s Capital.

There is mixed reaction from local party leaders. However, both sides say they do not condone the violent events that took place at the Capitol last month.

“I think it’s kind of a waste of time and resources that the Congress and the Senate could be utilizing resources better, especially during a time that we’re in right now.” said Donnie Hosford, Treasurer for the Erie County Republican Party.

Hosford says that former President Donald Trump did not do anything to cause people to storm the Capitol on January 6th.

“It was a patriotic and peaceful protest and, obviously, that’s not what happened. I don’t agree with that assertion that he’s responsible for it.” Hosford said.

Verel Salmon, the Chair of the Erie County Republican Party agrees, sending JET 24 Action News a statement reading:

“All my Erie County friends of both parties see the impeachment proceedings as ridiculous. There is no Constitutional basis for impeaching a private citizen. Tens of thousands of Trump supporters, including those from Erie who marched to the Capitol, said it was a wonderful event. But, for some idiots who went to the front of the masses of good people, this is Erie and we’re not fond of idiocy. Verel Salmon, Chairman of the Erie County Republican Party

Jim Wertz, the Erie County Democratic Party Chair, disagrees. He says that Trump is responsible for the crowds that stormed the Capitol on January 6th.

“Final chance for closure on what was a long and turbulent four years of the Trump administration and, ultimately, to get some closure on the events of January 6th.” Wertz said.

Wertz adding that government officials have been impeached after leaving office before, however, this would be the first time it could happen for a former President.