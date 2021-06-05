Local pastor and daughter donate 1,000 folded cranes to Shriners Hospital

Inspired by his missionary work in Japan, one father and his daughter wanted to bring good luck to patients and staff at Shriners Hospital.

On June 4th, Pastor Brian Lusky from Grace Church and his daughter Chloe presented 1,000 folded cranes to Shriners.

According to Japanese tradition, the bird is often folded with a prayer for longevity, happiness, and recovery.

Several churches made the cranes and shipped them to Erie.

“I partnered with churches both in Japan and in the states, and we try to share the gospel and the hope of God to let them know that they are being prayed for and that there is hope in their life,” said Brian Lusky, Grace Church Missionary.

The folded cranes will be hung from the ceiling in the waiting room.