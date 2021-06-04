Local pastor, daughter donate 1,000 paper cranes to Shriners Hospital

Inspired by his missionary work in Japan, one father and his daughter wanted to bring good luck to patients and staff at Shriners Hospital today.

Pastor Brian Lusky from Grace Church along his daughter Chloe presented 1,000 folded cranes to the hospital.

According to Japanese tradition, the bird is often folded with a prayer for longevity, happiness and recovery.

Several churches made the cranes and shipped them to Erie.

“I partnered with churches both in Japan and in the states. We try to share the hope of the gospel and the hope of god to let them know that they are being prayed for and that there is hope in their life,” said Brian Lusky, Grace Church Missionary.

The folded cranes will be hung from the ceiling in the waiting room.