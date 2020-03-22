Local pastors react to changes made to churches from COVID-19 requirements

Since many churches have canceled services, some pastors have taken church services online.

Here is how technology can help some stay connected to their faith.

Pastors from different churches are now streaming services. One pastor at Fairview Presbyterian Church is using a program called Zoom a free video conferencing app which allows you to see and hear everyone you normally would at church.

This is what your Sunday Morning could look like for the next couple of weeks.

Pastors and Parishioners say though services are streamed online, joining the streaming adds a sense of routine during these uncertain times.

“For people to be able to see there churches and participate in their churches worship service even if it is at home can bring some level of comfort,” said Pastor Rich McCarty, Senior Pastor at Community United Church.

While many may wish to attend services in person, Pastor Rich McCarty of Community United Church acknowledges why it’s best to stay home.

“I think that if we root it in this idea of we have an obligation, a duty in our faith to love our neighbor as ourselves, then we can’t be gathering here together,” said Pastor McCarty.

With church services now switched to online streaming, some pastors say there are actually some benefits to this new method.

“I’m hearing stories about church members checking in on one another sending cards to nursing homes. For some of our members they’re just supporting one another and loving one another in ways that they might not have if we would still be worshiping in this building,” said Pastor Emily Zeig-Lindsey of Fairview Presbyterian Church.

In addition to checking in on one another, incorporating this online platform has allowed more people to gain access to services.

The Fairview pastor said she had 40 families join her for online worship.

McCarty added that he plans to continue online streaming even when in person services return so that those who can not make it to church can still participate.