Local pastors team up to help migrant children housed in Erie

A team of pastors are coming together to lend a helping hand to the migrant children.

Second Baptist Church along with several others will soon coordinate their efforts.

Several pastors say they’re looking to the community to gather donations for the children’s benefit.

“We’re going to try to make a plea to our community to donate items that are needed for these children.” said Lamont Higginbottom, Pastor of Second Baptist Church.

“Our job is to be very compassionate and we’re very excited to lead not with political arguments or anything like that but to lead with compassion.” said Derek Sanford, Lead Pastor of Grace Church.

