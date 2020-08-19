Local pastors use their voices to fight social injustice

Conversations about ways to end racism in the community continue. Local pastors from throughout the county are using their voices to fight for social injustices.

The African American concerned clergy committee is gathering to express resources that can help transform the community in a positive way.

A new project raising awareness about color and equality will soon be launched in churches throughout the county. The project expects to empower all cultural backgrounds and raise awareness about diversity.

“It starts with the hard conversations, what does it mean to be Black in Erie, what does it mean to be white, how do we see each other, how do we respond, then it moves to action,” said Pastor Lamont Higginbottm, Second Baptist Church.