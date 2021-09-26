Local Pennsylvania State Police officers receive updated special training for impaired drivers

Over 100 area law enforcement officers received special training in order to help keep roads and highways safe.

The two day training exercise is called “Operation Hawk.” This training is held at the Blasco Library.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Patrol put on the training and focused on the enforcement of impaired drivers.

State Police Officers learned about the most up to date and current case laws in the state.

“The officers come here and receive the latest training on the updated case laws and the current policies and procedures. That way they can go out and their cases are better in court, better for prosecution, and they can do their job better,” said Captain Kirk R. Reese, Pennsylvania State Police.

Officers and troopers from several agencies received this training.

Included in this training were state troopers from Erie, Crawford, Warren, and Venango Counties. The training also included officers from Washington, Dubois, and Clarion.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists