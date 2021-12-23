Local pet adoption center weighs in on pet care this winter season

Pet care has become crucial this winter due to the decline in temperatures, especially for new owners.

Pet care is crucial year round but especially for the winter. This information is important for owners that currently have pets or are looking to get one.

“No exposure to cold temperatures. Even though animals have a fur coat on, they still have areas of skin that is prone to frostbite or any other type of temperature changes like that.” said Ruth Thompson, Founder and Director of the ANNA Shelter.

An experienced pet owner looking to adopt another furry friend has a plan to ensure her new pet is safe and warm this winter.

“We keep them inside. They’re not outdoor cats so they’ll be nice and snuggled up against us on the bed with the comforters and just keeping them warm and healthy and entertain them. We’re ready for this.” said Vera Bombardier, Pet Owner.

Although a pet would make a great gift, the ANNA Shelter recommends not surprising your loved ones with a pet this holiday season.

“I’ve had parents make the case for ‘Hey, we’re off the next ten days from work, this is the perfect time to bring home a new animal.’ and I’m okay with that. We don’t ever want an animal to be a surprise or ‘I want to get this kitten for my girlfriend. It doesn’t work that way.'” Thompson said.

The ANNA Shelter offers an alternative route to gifting a pet this holiday season with gift certificates to help the new owner prepare for their new pet.