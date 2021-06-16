Local pet groomers see impact of national groomer shortage

There is a national shortage of groomers, but Lend A Paw Spa by the ANNA Shelter seems to have managed their short handed staff of groomers.

This month the facility reopened to the public after a year of challenges with the pandemic.

The Lend A Paw Spa Groomer Brooke Conner said she sees the need for groomers on a national level.

Conner said that groomers are always needed since many pets need their coats to be treated.

“Two of us here, just me and Tammy. We like it that way, but we wouldn’t be opposed to somebody else coming in. It’s kind of tight in there as you guys can see our little grooming area. It works for us. We’re a really good team,” said Brooke Conner, Groomer at Lend A Paw Spa.

Conner said that the pets are coming to the salon for grooming helps pets without homes.

