Local pharmacies providing childhood vaccinations

After a noticeable drop in the number of childhood vaccinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two area pharmacies are now providing childhood vaccines.

Because of many states’ stay at home orders, some parents are electing to not have their child vaccinated by their family doctor. That’s why the CDC has authorized pharmacists to provide the vaccines

LECOM Health Foundation and Colonial Family Pharmacy are two such pharmacies receiving that authorization.

“Just to remind everyone that vaccines prevent preventable illnesses. They are safe, they are effective, side effects are rare.” said Marcus Babiak, Director of Pharmacy at LECOM.

If you would like to have your child vaccinated through one of two LECOM pharmacy locations, you’d need to call beforehand to schedule an appointment.