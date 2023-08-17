The highest dose of Ozempic has been on backorder for the last couple of weeks, according to a pharmacist of Darling’s Pharmacy.

She said the higher dose of Ozempic is typically more effective for weight loss but there are side effects.

“When you start it, the most common side effects are severe nausea, vomiting, indigestion and stomach pain. In some cases, people can’t even tolerate that because it is so severe,” said Ciarra Bodnar, pharmacist, Darling’s Pharmacy.

And if you stop the medication, there are also long-term side effects.

“So far in the studies, there has been shown to have your weight come back and even more so than what you lost before,” Bodnar added.

Jeff Nowak, pharmacist with Community Health Net, said he is doing what he can to help alleviate the need for Ozempic for diabetic patients in Erie.

“I’m getting calls from outside patients that are having trouble finding the drug, so we’re getting calls from patients we normally don’t see. We try to help them out as much as we can,” said Nowak.

Bodnar went on to say if Ozempic is not available, there are other alternatives that diabetics can inquire about.

“Trulicity or Victoza are the two other options. The only problem with that is your insurance may only cover one or the other, but your doctor can work with you to get it approved through your insurance,” Bodnar added.

Bodnar continued saying people should check with their pharmacy to ensure that Trulicity or Victoza is in stock ahead of their appointments.