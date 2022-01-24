Local photographer captures award-winning image at Presque Isle

A photographer captures an award-winning image at Presque Isle State Park.

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation honored his picture as a People’s Choice in this year’s photo contest.

Dot Monahan of Oil City captured this moment in time, a great horned owlet on the Peninsula.

Photos for the contest must be from a Pennsylvania State Park or forest.

They also have to highlight the 1971 Environmental Rights Amendment to the State Constitution.

