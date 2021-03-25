Local physician honored by Pennsylvania Medical Society as Everyday Hero

Representatives from Pennsylvania’s Medical Society visiting Erie to honor one physician as an Everyday Hero.

Dr. Kelli Desanctis received the honor during a noon ceremony in the lobby of Saint Vincent Hospital.

She admits it has been a challenge to keep patients safe from COVID while providing care for illnesses like high blood pressure and diabetes.

She credits the staff and management at Saint Vincent Hospital over her past seven years for helping her help others.

“They really enable me to do what I’m put on this earth to do and that’s take care of people so it means a lot to me.” Dr. Desanctis said.

Dr. Desanctis will take on another job this fall when she becomes president of the Erie County Medical Society.