“Spot it and stop it” that was the focus of a skin cancer educational seminar on July 19.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer, but it can be prevented and treated if caught early enough.

On July 17, UPMC Hamot Plastic Surgery Dr. Jay Kang answered questions while speaking about skin care prevention, warning signs, and treatment options.

People at the event were also able to get a free facial skin care analysis.

“In the summer all of us like to go out and spend a lot of time in the sun which is always a good idea, but we do have to be aware of the problems that can happen. So this event will educate people on how to do that responsibly,” said Dr. Jay Kang, Chief of Plastic Surgery at UPMC Hamot.

The first 50 people received a free mini survival kit.