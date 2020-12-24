Local plowing services gear up for Christmas winter storm

The winter wonderland is coming to Erie, and just in time for Christmas!

Plowz & Mowz is getting contractors ready to tackle the roads.

With a simple touch of a button, this red plow looking bad boy is ready to tackle the winter wonderland that’s ahead.

“We’re ready to rock and roll when the snow starts falling on Christmas,” says Wills Mahoney, co-founder of Plowz & Mowz

Plowz & Mowz has been a nationwide company that leads on snow demand. Over 60 snow plow professionals from the company are in Erie and are ready to serve the needs of the people.

“We got an operations team that works 24/7 around the clock to make sure that we get the job done in a timely manner,” says Mahoney.

Many drivers spend hours plowing the streets just so you can get to work safely.

You may think plowing is an easy job with removing the snow and putting salt on the ground, but there are challenges that drivers face during winter storms.

“I guess the biggest thing is I guess when it comes to snow plowing in general is just getting sleep and eating right and paying attention to the weather when things are going to come up,” says Dillon Foringer, a contractor with Plowz & Mowz.

Don’t forget safety is also the number one priority in plowing.

Plowers need to make sure their hazard lights as well as light bars are visible for the roads. With the help of many plowers to clear the road, travelers should be able to get to their destination safely.

“We just want to get Santa back to the north pole that’s why we’re doing this on Christmas day,” says Mahoney.

Click here to book a reservation with Plowz & Mowz.