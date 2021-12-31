Local police agencies increase enforcement efforts on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve celebrations will be in full force throughout the community and police officers are taking to the roads to ensure drinking and driving will not be an issue.

Police officers are anticipating high volumes of crowds and individuals on the road. Pennsylvania State Police have implemented sobriety checks throughout the community for anyone that is drinking and driving.

“We are holding a check point this weekend. A sobriety checkpoint. Hopefully, that will deter that from happening and we also have increased patrol efforts,” said Sgt. Aaron Davis, Pennsylvania State Police.

The consequences of drinking and driving play a significant role not only for the life that is behind the wheel but in the lives of everyone involved. Officers are increasing their efforts in hopes of preventing this from happening.

“Drinking definitely plays a role in your judgment. It impairs, slows down your decision making, your response time, and that’s what we’re trying to prevent before you get in your car because that can lead to serious car accidents and fatalities as we see year after year and we’re just out here to try to prevent that,” said Corporal Kevin Giuca, Millcreek Police Department.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Police recommend utilize ride sharing services if you are unable to drive on New Year’s Eve.

“If you think you’re going to be drinking, don’t drive. There are plenty of services out there, Lyft, Uber, so forth that you can get you home safely, certainly friends and family. Just be responsible. If you think you’re going to drink, just make sure you have a sober driver to take you home.” Giuca said.

The officers want everyone to enjoy the holiday weekend, but ultimately stay safe while doing so.