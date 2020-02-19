Local Police and Firefighters prepare for 10th annual Boots and Badges charity game

Local police and firefighters are getting ready to renew their rivalry on ice.

The 10th annual Boots and Badges charity game is scheduled for a week from Saturday.

Tonight at the Mercyhurst Ice Center, the police team or badges, were getting some practice time.

It was a change to build some team chemistry.

For the players and the fans, the boots and badges game seems to get bigger each year.

“I think the most part because it’s for the charity. This year it’s for the Shriners Hospital. It’s always a local charity staying in Erie County. All the proceeds go to it and also the Otters organization helps schedule this and they are affiliated with it as well,” said Jake Washek, Millcreek Police Department, Badges Captain.

The annual Boots and Badges charity hockey game takes place Saturday, February 29th. The puck drops at 2 p.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena.