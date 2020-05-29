Local police captain reacts to Minneapolis protests

One local police department captain shared his reaction to what is happening in Minneapolis.

“The message I would like to relay is that we are concerned for the people that have been and are being affected and we do hope for peace in Minneapolis and elsewhere in our country. We believe in the legal process for accountability when all the dust settles,” said Captain Carter Mook, Millcreek Police Department.

And the protests weren’t limited to Minneapolis.

In Denver a small protest became dangerous. During an interview shots rang out in Denver where protesters were gathering during the early evening around 5:30 p.m. near the capitol building.

No one was hurt in the incident. Police are still investigating.

Meanwhile in Louisville, protesters gathered over the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot in her home while police were serving a no knock arrest warrant. The protests were eventually marred by shots being fired during the event.

And in Columbus, Ohio protests started peacefully, but eventually turned to pepper spray being used by police.

The protests started early in the evening, going into the night, which is when things turned. There is no word on injuries in those events.