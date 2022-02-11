Local police officers prepare for Super Bowl celebrations

The Big Game kicks off this Sunday and gatherings will be had throughout Erie to root for the two teams. Police presence will be on the roads this weekend, monitoring driving to keep citizens safe.

Officers with the Millcreek Police Department say they are preparing to take to the roads this weekend to monitor the driving of those celebrating the Super Bowl.

The officers are looking to specifically target those that are drinking while driving.

“I would just encourage people to be smart. Use a driving service or designated driver so you don’t get behind the wheel and endanger somebody else,” said Carter Mook, Millcreek Police Department Captain.

The department will also have extra patrols on the roads to take on the expected increased travel.