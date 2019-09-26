Local political analyst comments on Beto O’Rourke’s Erie visit

With Beto O’Rourke’s visit to Erie in mind, we spoke to the Political Science Chair from Mercyhurst University about what this visit will mean for his Presidential campaign.

He says anytime O’Rourke is able to get his message across to a group of people, it is good for his campaign.

“However small that group of people is, it is ultimately really good for him. If there’s one thing that we’re absolutely sure about Beto, is that he can get a crowd going,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Science Chair, Mercyhurst University.