Local political analyst reacts to both Democratic and Republican National Conventions

Dr. Joseph Morris, Chairman of the Mercyhurst University Department of Political Science, says both the republicans and democrats did a great job of putting together conventions in unconventional ways.

Morris says the Republican National Convention focused on building and strengthening the base, and the importance of law and order. There was also an outreach to some demographics that have not voted republican in the past.

The democrats focused on how much of a broad party they are. Morris says the pandemic has changed how we go about campaigns.

“I would not be at all surprised if come next the round of Presidential elections that we see the lessons learned in these conventions being applied there.” Morris said.

Morris said ratings for the convention speeches showed that Joe Biden edged President Donald trump in TV viewership.