Local Political Analyst reacts to impeachment hearings

In Washington, Democrats have begun day two of hearings in the impeachment investigation.

Wednesday on Capitol Hill, Ambassador Bill Taylor, Top U.S. Diplomat to Ukraine and George Kent, a Senior State Department Official, testified that they believed President Trump put conditions on military aid to Ukraine for political gain.

Mercyhurst University’s Dr. Joe Morris tells his view on the public hearings.

“We have just never seen anything like this before and it’s likely to have some impact on voters as they begin to consider which candidate they are going to go with in 2020,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Science Chair, Mercyhurst University.

Today, Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, will take center stage.

