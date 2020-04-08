Local political analyst reacts to Sen. Bernie Sanders ending campaign

Sen. Bernie Sanders has announced that he is ending his presidential campaign.

Sanders’ decision clears Joe Biden’s path to the Democratic Party nomination and a showdown with President Donald Trump in November. The Vermont senator making the announcement in a call with his campaign staff, his campaign said.

Sanders’ exit camps a stunning reversal of fortune following a strong performance in the first three states that voted in February when the nomination appeared his for the taking, until Biden surged to a blowout victory in South Carolina that set off a consolidation of moderate voters.

Dr. Joe Morris, political analyst at Mercyhurst University, says that the work now is to bring the party together.

“Bernie Sanders is incredibly appealing to young people. He’s incredibly appealing to the more progressive wing of the party and Joe Biden had to run as a mainstream traditional candidate. So, he has a challenge ahead of him.” Morris said.