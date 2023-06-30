A local political analyst reacted to the decision of the Supreme Court to block President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

A student loan expert with Lending Tree also gave advice to students on how to proceed with their payments. He said many resources are available to students to help pay back their debt.

A 6-3 vote by the Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan, and as a result, more than 40 million students are being left with unpaid loans.

“No one knows exactly how this is going to play out but if you read the decision, it looks like we’re going to have students resume payments on their debt relatively quickly and some of those programs that were there to forgive some of the students’ debt will no longer be there,” said Dr. Joe Morris, chair of the political science department of Mercyhurst University.

“For those that rely on it, I think that it’s really, really disappointing that they’re not going to have that support,” said Grace Clevenger, a Gannon University student.

Jacob Channel, a student loan expert with Lending Tree, said now is the time for students to familiarize themselves with how much money will be owed.

“Starting on September 1, interest — which has also been on pause since March 2020 — is going to start up again. Loans are going to start collecting interest again, and then on October 1, you’re going to owe your payment,” said Channel.

Dr. Morris added it is possible that students could resort to other methods of payment for student loan debt.

Channel also wanted to remind students that there are multiple resources available.

“You can reach out to studentaid.gov or your individual student loan service provider and say, ‘Look, here’s what my finances look like. I don’t know if I’ll be able to make my payments. What options are available?’ In a lot of cases, there are many options that could be available; for example, forbearance, which is a temporary policy payment, or putting you on an income-driven repayment plan, which could lower your payments,” he went on to say.

Channel advised students not to let the decision affect them too much and know that there are people willing to help.