Local Political Analyst talks about upcoming Presidential Debate

Tonight on ABC, the top ten Democratic Presidential Candidates take center stage to face off against one another.

This will be the first time the two front runners will share the stage. The debates are growing in importance for the candidates as they make their way toward the May primaries.

Political Analyst Joe Morris of Mercyhurst University says tonight’s debate should be interesting, following Kamala Harris’ swipe at Joe Biden.

“The fact that she did that was not at all beneficial to her. I’m very curious to see whether or not any of the other candidates are critical of Joe Biden. If history is any guide, there may be some real peril if they do so,” said Joe Morris, Political Analyst, Mercyhurst University.