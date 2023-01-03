As Kevin McCarthy fails to lock down votes for Speaker of the House, WJET reached out to a local political analyst for their reaction.

Dr. Joe Morris from Mercyhurst University said the Speaker of the House of Representatives is one of the most powerful positions in our government and added it’s the speaker’s job to set the agenda for the House of Representatives and help govern the nation as a whole.

Morris says right now, it is easy for a small minority in Congress to dethrone a speaker and that division within the Republican Party could be helpful for the Biden Administration.

“This situation of divided government makes it more difficult for a president to govern. I have to think that Joe Biden is looking at the chaos that we’re seeing in the Republican Party and saying this might serve me well down the road. This might help the Democrats in the minority in the House of Representatives actually make some deals that President Biden is willing to sign,” said Dr. Morris.

Morris said for McCarthy to win a majority, he would need 218 votes.