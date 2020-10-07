Local political analyst weighs in on Wednesday night’s Vice Presidential debate

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence are scheduled to face off Wednesday in the Vice Presidential Debate.

Political analyst Dr. Joe Morris expects this will be a very different debate than the first Presidential debate, which has been called one of the worst in American history, saying both sides have damage control on.

A major focus could be on COVID-19 following the President’s diagnosis of COVID-19, adding that Harris and Pence have completely different styles than Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

“Both have a really good debating style and tend to air on the side of looking professional. I think we’re likely to see a toned down debate tonight.” Morris said.