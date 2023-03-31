From the nation’s capital to right here in Erie, reaction is strong to former president Trump’s indictment.

Friday, local political experts shared their thoughts on what this indictment means for the former president and his political future.

Trump has made history by becoming the first former U.S. President to face criminal charges, but what does this mean for the future of his presidential campaign?

Now that former president Donald Trump has been indicted, we look to local political experts on what’s next.

A chairman from the Erie County Republican Committee said that the indictment is all political.

“The whole purpose of this thing is that can we put a label on Donald Trump that will be strong enough and stick long enough so that the public turns against him,” said Tom Eddy, chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee.

A political analyst at Mercyhurst University said that this is a momentous event.

“In the last five years, I feel like I’ve used the word unprecedented more than I’ve ever used it in my entire life combined. I think this is one of those moments where it’s true this is just unprecedented, we don’t know what’s going to happen, what’s going to play out,” said Dr. Joe Morris, a political analyst for Mercyhurst university.

Despite what could be a setback for the Trump campaign, there’s agreement that this could be positive for Trump in the long run.

“I don’t think it’s going to hurt Donald Trump,” Tom Eddy said. “His approval rating among his supporters has gone up 15%.”

“Donald Trump can find a way to make this work for his advantage politically. Every time he can convince people that he is being unjustly attacked by his opponents he raises lots of money,” Dr. Morris explained.

Eddy gave advice to Donald Trump about the upcoming election.

“What he needs to focus on is not what happened from today back, but what he’s going to do to the American population, American culture and American citizens from today until he gets out of office four years from 2024,” Eddy went on to say.

Dr. Morris said that Americans who might be on the fence for the upcoming election, this event might raise some serious questions for them.