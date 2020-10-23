Local political leaders urging Erie community to get out and vote as Election Day nears

Political leaders are urging residents to get out and vote.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, Mayor Joe Schember, and Representative Bob Merski each voicing their support Friday for Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

As each of the leaders stated why they show their support, they also touched on the importance of casting a ballot whether it’s on November 3rd or taking advantage of early voting and mail-in ballots.

“The purpose today isn’t to tell people who to go out and tell people who to vote for. The purpose of today is to encourage everybody to get out and vote because it should be the majority of Americans who determine who our next President is going to be. So, we want everybody to get out and participate.” said Mayor Joe Schember.

According to the Secretary of State, 1.4 million Pennsylvanians have already returned their ballots for this year’s election.