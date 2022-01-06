Local political party leaders weigh on one year anniversary of U.S. Capitol attack

January 6, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

As the Congressional investigation continues, JET 24 Action News reached out to the leaders of our local political parties about the events on that day.

Verel Salmon, Chairman of the Erie County Republican Party, describes the attack on the U.S. Capitol as an assault by some individuals. The local GOP Chair says the events of January 6th are not a reflection of the Republican party.

“There’s always a small amount of ‘Rebel Rousers’ in every population, Democrats, Republicans, Americans at large. Why would we try to turn this into a national, major event.” said Verel Salmon, Chairman of the Erie County Republican Party.

Salmon adding that former President Donald Trump did not incite the riots. However, Jim Wertz, chair of the Erie County Democratic Party, describes January 6, 2021 as a sad day for democracy. Wertz describes the riots an extreme right attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“A real feeling, not just among Democrats, but among folks who are concerned about the future of this county and about those who continue the lies that led to January 6th.” said Jim Wertz, Erie

One local professor says the intention behind the events on January 6th will become more clear in the coming months of the investigation.

“We don’t know the level of planning that went into this, in advanced. I think the evidence thus far is showing that there were a certain number in that crowd and their intention was to storm the Congress and stop the certification of the Presidential Election.” said Jeffrey Bloodworth, History Professor at Gannon University.

Bloodworth says a committee will release a report from this investigation.