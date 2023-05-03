Local political professors and financial advisors are reacting to the national debt ceiling hitting the cap on January 19 and reaching the limit for the money allotted for borrowing.

A local political history professor said the debt ceiling should be a concern of all people right now and the aftermath that could follow.

A local financial advisor recalls previous activity of the U.S. government that he said played a role in the country hitting the debt ceiling.

“During COVID pretty much the whole world and the economies were shut down, so our government had to create a stimulus package in order for people who were out of work, different things that we got, all the moneys that were paid,” said Roland Kljunich, owner of Financial Wealth Management.

He said this, in-part, added to the current $4 to $5 trillion of debt leading to the current $31-trillion level and now the biggest challenge is whether or not the debt ceiling will be raised.

“If the party that controls congress is different from the presidency re-establishing a higher debt ceiling so that the U.S. can borrow more money to continue to operate immediate obligations becomes a political fight,” said Jeff Bloodworth, political history professor at Gannon University.

Kljunich said history could be a sign of what takes place should the public become effected.

“In a very short period of time, the markets went down about 17 percent so hopefully that doesn’t happen again, but you can only look back at history to see what could potentially happen,” Kljunich said.

Bloodworth said the decision on the debt ceiling could play a crucial role in the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

“Unemployment you know retched up by two or three percent, 401(k)s, right, were hit, who knows that the reverberations could be. I mean, it could be an utterly decisive event in the 2024 election we just don’t know which way that would play out,” Bloodworth went on to say.

Bloodworth said there is nothing definite as of now, but people should be worried about the debt ceiling not being raised.