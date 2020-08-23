Local pop-up vendor hosts breakfast at Erie Ale Works

Breakfast food was served at Erie Ale Works on Sunday August 23rd from a local pop-up vendor known as Proof Kitchen.

Proof Kitchen brought their own food, menu, and staff to this event. Proof Kitchen also hosts events at restaurants or establishments such as Erie Ale Works.

Customers were encouraged to bring their own chairs in order to sit in the parking lot of Erie Ale Works and enjoy brunch and beer.

The Proof Kitchen staff even got the experience of running a restaurant without purchasing the real estate.

The creator of the Proof Kitchen said that planning to pop up at different local restaurants gives the chefs as well as the community something to do on the weekend.

“It’s important to us to be able to do something you know with quarantine. We’re all bored so it is important for us and I think people that come out and eat, we try and you know show them a good time,” said Joe Festa, Creator of Proof Kitchen.

Coming up in September, Proof Kitchen plans on hosting a multiple course meal at Alkeme, a local downtown restaurant.