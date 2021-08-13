Local post offices now offering Erie Harbor Lighthouse stamp

You can now own a piece of Erie’s nautical history simply by visiting your local postal office.

The united states postal service released the Erie Harbor Pierhead Lighthouse stamp on Aug. 6th.

The stamp is part of five newly released Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses Forever stamps series.

The Pierhead Lighthouse stamp was created by artist Howard Koslow, who passed away in 2016.

The lighthouse has been guiding sailors in Erie for more than 150 years. You can purchase any of the Mid-Atlantic Lighthouse stamps at any Erie County post office branch.

