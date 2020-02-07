Local post offices will be open on President’s Day

The Erie Post Office, which is located at 2108 E. 38th Street, will be open for President’s Day this year, which is on Monday, February 17th, this according to a news release from the U.S. Postal Service
The hours of operation will be 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and customers will also be able to drop off all outgoing mail.
In the past, the United States Postal Service has observed the federal holiday. According to the news release, “Opening post offices on this non-widely observed holiday will allow customers to visit the respective post office.
However, there will be no street delivery of mail on President’s Day. The normal operations for that will resume the next day.