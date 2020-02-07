Local post offices will be open on President’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Postal Service mail vehicles sit in a parking lot at a mail distribution center on February 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Postal Service is looking to replace their aging fleet of mail delivery vehicles as their current trucks are becoming too small to meet the needs of their growing package delivery from large e-commerce vendors. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Erie Post Office, which is located at 2108 E. 38th Street, will be open for President’s Day this year, which is on Monday, February 17th, this according to a news release from the U.S. Postal Service

The hours of operation will be 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and customers will also be able to drop off all outgoing mail.

In the past, the United States Postal Service has observed the federal holiday. According to the news release, “Opening post offices on this non-widely observed holiday will allow customers to visit the respective post office.

However, there will be no street delivery of mail on President’s Day. The normal operations for that will resume the next day.