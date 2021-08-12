Local postal workers protest the post office closures

Over two dozen workers rallied outside of the E. 38th St. Post Office Thursday afternoon in Erie.

They said the post office is looking to downsize by eliminating 30 jobs, and they won’t stand for it. As the protestors held signs, cars drove by, honking their horns in support.

Organizers said this news is not a good thing for Erie or for post office workers.

“These are all people that live here, own homes, probably have to up and go to another facility,” said Lisa Pruchnicki from the Local Postal Handlers,

She feels the post office has not done their due diligence with the process and said the post office is important because it connects the American people.

“Every member of the United States is our customer,” said Pruchnicki. “We are required to deliver to them, and we are supposed to be accessible to them.”

She hopes the post office will meet with the community to let them know the situation, which they have not done yet.

Jim janitor has been working at the post office for 33 years and was there when they moved outgoing mail service to Pittsburgh. He said the post office is taking advantage of Erie.

“[Moving to Pittsburgh] pretty much reduced our force right there,” Janitor said. “Now, they want to do the rest of it. So basically, the mail your mailing across the street — normally, it comes to Erie to get processed. Now, your mail has to go all the way to Pittsburgh and come back again.”

Pruchnicki added the Postmaster General has plans to close 18 facilities in the state, and the one on E. 38th St. is on that list.

