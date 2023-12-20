Pope Francis formally approved the blessing of same-sex couples on Monday, and a local priest said they think it’s a step in the right direction.

That announcement came from Vatican officials on Dec. 18.

The Catholic Church still only identifies marriage as a union between a man and a woman but will recognize same-sex unions through blessings.

“This is always a hard thing. Did we go too far, or have we not done enough with certain things? I think the church evolves very slowly. I think we’re taking our time kind of studying and ways we can administer to every single person,” said Father Ross Miceli from St. Jude the Apostle.

Bishop Persico weighed in on the news in a statement saying in part, “The document clarifies this to be a spontaneous blessing, not a sacrament, not a liturgical blessing. It is not to be ritualized. We are developing a plan to assist our priests, so they understand the nature of a spontaneous blessing.”