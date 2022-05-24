One local primary care office is celebrating a 25 year milestone as one of the longest UPMC family practices in the area.

Primary Care Partners is a long-standing family physician office in the Fairview area.

Patients of Dr. Brian Stark recall their experience being the best, and even consider him to be a family friend. Another patient said that Dr. Stark focuses on every aspect of the patient’s health and will recommend a specialist if needed.

The doctor told us what it means to celebrate this milestone.

“To be able to practice medicine in my hometown and at an office that’s really stable and productive for the community and a real asset for the community. So I’m as happy 25 years later as I was on day one,” said Dr. Brian Stark, Family Physician, Primary Care Partners UPMC Hamot’s Family Practice Network.

“Last night, I was trying to read all these quotes and everything. The only thing I saw is medicine cures, diseases. But doctors cure patients, and I thought, ‘boy, that’s right on with him I think,'” said Carol Baker, Patient of Primary Care Partners.

The patients said that they hope Dr. Stark will remain in Fairview for another 25 years.