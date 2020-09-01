Local production companies and event centers unite together in support of the restart act while lighting Erie Red

Local production companies and event centers are uniting together in support of the restart act.

Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight the Performing Arts Communities will light Erie red.

This event is happening nationally in hopes of congress passing the reviving the economy sustainability towards a recovery in 2020 act.

If passed, this would help offer economic relief to the live events industry.

“We know that there has been a lot of talk about people abusing the extra unemployment incentive, but these aren’t those people. These are people who have spent decades building careers and they are falling all of the guidance of the government and they just need a little bit of help to get through until we can get back on the road,” said Ryan Patsy, Business Agent for Local 113.