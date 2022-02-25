The world watches as Russian troops invade Ukraine and now encircle Kyiv and waiting to strike.

Right now, the United States and the European Union has put sanctions on Russia in hopes to avoid a kinetic war.

Jacob Mauslein, a professor at the Ridge College of Intelligence Studies at Mercyhurst University, says the sanctions being used are an effective way to put pressure on Russia. As time goes on, the severity of them will increase.

“The United States has also made illusions to starting to aid the resistance in Ukraine. I believe Poland just started sending in military aid in the form of weapons,” said Jacob Mauslein, Ridge College of Intelligence Studies at Mercyhurst University.

He believes many Ukrainian refugees will start fleeing to the west.

“From there, the United Nations is going to hopefully provide some sort of relief effort. Whether or not they come to the United States is far too early to tell, I think,” Mauslein said.

The eastern European country is effectively in Russian hands. The big question is what comes afterwards. He says there is speculation that Russia will take over the entire country, but he says he doesn’t see them doing that.

“The more likely of the various options is they are going to remove the current elected government and Vladimir Putin will install some Russian-backed puppet government that would effectively be going back to the old Soviet Union satellite-type of government that Moscow would be in control of,” Mauslein said.

The professor adds that Putin wants to keep Ukraine in Russian influence and stop any further slip into western influence. He says the length of the war depends on Ukrainian resistance. This will turn into a bloodier conflict than the Russians expected.