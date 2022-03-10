(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The omnibus spending package approved by the U.S. House of Representatives on March 9 includes more than $8 million in funding for Northwestern Pennsylvania, including funding for Erie International Airport.

The local projects in the omnibus were requested by Rep. Mike Kelly, a news release from his office said.

“By narrowly tailoring this funding to specific local needs, we are giving taxpayers the best return on their investment,” Kelly said. “I’m very pleased that we can deliver millions of taxpayer dollars back into our local communities and make our constituents’ lives better. After all, it’s their money, not Washington’s money. I look forward to meeting with local officials and seeing the progress as the projects get underway.”

The omnibus package is heading to the Senate for approval.

According to the news release, local projects and their funding include:

Erie International Airport will receive $4 million for repairs and replacement of pavement in order to comply with FAA guidance.

“The Erie International Airport is one of the economic engines for the regional community,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director of the Erie Regional Airport Authority, in the news release. “The Erie Regional Airport Authority is excited to receive a $4 million community grant with the support of Congressman Kelly. It will allow the airport to replace aging infrastructure on the taxiways.”

The Gannon University Institute for Health and Cyber Knowledge at Gannon University will receive $500,000 to create a STEM pathway for middle and high school students in the National Youth Cyber Education Program. It also will go toward providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs in engineering fields.

The Corry area was set to receive some $900,000.

The Corry Area Tech Center and Hub will receive $500,000 for high speed broadband infrastructure, a regional cloud system, work-at-home job training, and other technology initiatives.

Also $400,000 will go to the City of Corry wastewater treatment plant. The project will replace two old generators with a new one.

United Way of Titusville Region’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library will receive $55,000 to improve literacy among young children by expanding access to books.

At the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport, $2 million will go toward the extension of Runway 8 to increase safety margins and accommodate jet operations. That work could create 10 new jobs at the airport.

Cranberry Township’s sanitary sewer system will get $960,000 to treat additional sewage that previously flowed through Franklin Acres Pump Station.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Wilmington Area School District will receive $55,000 for computer and robotics equipment to implement a computer science curriculum for grades 5, 6 and middle school students.