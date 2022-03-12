The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled on March 12., but the fun still continued in Downtown Erie.

Erie residents made their way downtown to find another way to kick off Saint Patrick’s Day.

Downtown staples including Molly Brannigan’s and Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery drew crowds with music, food, and a sea of green décor.

The staff of these local pubs shared their sentiments on the community still coming together to celebrate, despite the canceled parade.

“We started at eight o-clock this morning and we will go to midnight tonight. We have some live music. We have a great dj. We have lots of beer and lots of food,” said Rachel Goddard, General Manager of Molly Brannigan’s.

“Come over here. Have your Ruben’s, have your food, have your green beer, and your shot and go proceed to the next one, or stay here all day. The party doesn’t stop with us,” said Jackie Harps, Bartender at Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery.

The pubs are celebrating all day on March 12. and will continue the fun the following weekend.