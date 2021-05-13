Local reaction to CDC mask mandate lifted for those fully vaccinated

The CDC has issued new guidelines for those fully vaccinated. They no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most situations.

Those we spoke to today are hoping this new announcement will bring some normalcy to their lives.

Do you ever forget your mask before heading out? That won’t be a big problem for those who are fully vaccinated. The CDC says you can resume activities that you did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The face masks should go too, honestly. So many people are vaccinated in our state already.” said Erica Reams, an Erie resident.

Reams believes this rule should go for everyone and not just those who are vaccinated.

“There are some that choose not to be vaccinated, but there are enough that are fully vaccinated that it shouldn’t be mandated anymore.” Reams said.

Those that are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask or social distance indoors or outside unless required by any federal, state, or territorial laws, rules or regulations that include workplace or local business guidance.

“It would be absolutely fabulous to not have wear masks all the time. It keeps my face warm in the winter, it was wonderful, but it’s beginning to be tiresome.” said Shelley Toland.

With this new announcement, those are hoping to return to some kind of normalcy.

“It’s great. I just got my second shot today, I feel great and I can’t wait until we actually can get back to somewhat normal and not have any face masks.” said Troy Stanic.

The CDC says you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents we spoke to say they will really start to feel excited to go out and do things once May 31st rolls around with the lift of capacity restrictions.