Local reaction to Governor Wolf’s decision to lift restrictions

Governor wolf announced that the restrictions imposed on December 12th will be lifted on January 4th as planned.

The governor made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday morning.

Governor Wolf said that the restrictions included no indoor dining, the ordering of all gyms to close, the ending of all extracurricular activities, and more will end January 4th.

However, all of the restrictions that were in place before these new restrictions went into effect on December 12th will remain in effect.

Those include wearing a mask in public, social distancing, and other measures that are in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19. However local business owners we spoke to are nevertheless happy with todays announcement.

“We have a patio, but it’s not covered. Decembers in Erie are obviously rough and not the best time to have people out there. We’ve been lucky to have a good amount of guests still venture out there with our heaters on days when the weather isn’t too bad. It’s really, really exciting news,” says Michael Keller, General Manager of The Cork.

In addition, the state’s director of health Dr. Rachel Levine announced that beginning in 2021, healthcare organizations that are receiving vaccine doses must reserve 10% of vaccinations for non-affiliated healthcare workers.

This means that private EMS workers will be able to receive the vaccine.