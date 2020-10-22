Local reaction to Pope Francis supporting civil unions for same sex couples

FILE — In this Sept. 20, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter’s Square, at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

For the first time, Pope Francis has come out in support for civil unions for same sex couples.

The leader of the Catholic church made the historic remarks in a new documentary film.

That news from the Vatican is felt here in Erie.

Michael Mahler with the Erie Gay News says it’s a big step forward.

“That is an important statement. That helps clarify that spirituality is about being loved and about being kind, and recognizing the dignity and worth of every human being.” Mahler said.

The Diocese of Erie also released a statement, saying:

“We are currently paying close attention to the remarks, and look forward to studying and understanding the comments and context more fully.”