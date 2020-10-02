Local reaction to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump contracting COVID-19

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, this prompting changes to his upcoming events.

This development comes just a month before Election Day, and just days after the President mocked Joe Biden for wearing a mask.

On Friday, area leaders and community members react to the news about the President and the First Lady contracting the virus.

Despite CDC recommendations, the President has gone on the record and to rallies maskless. The news that he and the First Lady have contracted the virus is not surprising to some.

“We all wish the President would have taken it more serious in the beginning, and that was just one more illustration of really how incapable this administration has been in their approach to COVID-19.” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party Chairman.

“I had a feeling it was going to happen because of the way he conducts himself. It just proves to say ‘You need a mask.'” said Gary Powers.

Supporters of the President are sending their well-wishes.

“I really believe they’ll be alright. They’ll receive good medical attention and I’m not worried.” said David Lawrence, Coordinator for Republican Headquarters.

“I think he will make it through. I think with all the positive atmosphere around the President. It will go through fine, he’ll make it.” said Andrew Davis, supporter of President Trump.

Of course, the next Presidential debate will take place on October 15th in Miami. We spoke with area health experts who say they don’t think that will take place in person.

“Per public health, he would have to stay isolated away from others. If they did it in some type of virtual format where he was segregated in a place of isolation, potentially, they could do that safely.” said Emily Shears, Epidemiologist at UPMC Hamot.

“Clearly, it’s going to have a major impact on how the campaign treats COVID and public engagement going forward.” Wertz said.

The Trump Campaign saying events with the President’s participation will be moved virtually or postponed, adding in a statement:

“All other campaign events will be considered on a case by case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead.”

The Trump Campaign saying Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for the virus, adding he will continue with his scheduled appearances.