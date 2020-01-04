Local reaction to United States-Iran tension

President Trump’s order to kill Qassem Soleimani leaves the Iranian leader dead and heightened tension in an already volatile part of the world.

Tom Ridge, Former Secretary of Homeland Security says Iran is the reason there is so much unrest in the middle east.

“His demise is something that I personally applaud. I don’t know enough to know whether or not my president called and talked to other allies before we took such an aggressive action, so I’m going to reserve judgement,” Ridge added.

People we spoke to say Trump’s decision leaves some shocked and others ready for what’s next for our country.

James Knepp, Erie resident says, “It’s a little quick for me to believe that their having as much problems as they’re saying.”

Others say this is retaliation from the Embassy attack.

Brad Ropey, Member of the VFW Post 470 says, “The soldier that got killed recently in the embassy which was spearheaded, the Iranian back militia, I think was long overdue. ”