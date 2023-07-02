A treasured music festival that has been put on in Erie for 30 years announced a hiatus this past weekend.

The Blues and Jazz Festival organizers stated that they’re unable to host the event. John Vanco, the founder of the festival, shared an announcement saying in part:

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you that despite our best efforts, the volunteer board of Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival has decided we can not produce a 2023 festival of the same quality and tradition of festivals past.”

When the event’s largest sponsor — Highmark — backed out of the festival, organizers had to find new options. But in the end, the festival was canceled out of time constraint concerns.

“I was at the very first Blue’s and Jazz Festival, and I have played it many times over the years,” said Steve Trohoske, manager of City Gallery.

Trohoske added this festival takes on more meaning for him than any other in the City of Erie.

He described the Blues and Jazz Festival as a creative language; one that we adapt to as people and one that has become part of the legacy and history of Erie.

The fest has been held at Frontier Park for years now, and unfortunately, the view won’t look much different than it does now come the start of August.

Organizers said that they’re working on 2024 planning starting now but are looking at reshaping how the festival is structured.

They’re looking for new board members, an organizational partner and new donors, but the intent is still to keep the festival free for everyone.

The festival founder elaborated in part saying:

“We believe there is still a need and a place for the Blues and Jazz Festival in Erie’s future, but we will not tarnish the legacy that so many have worked to create and even more have enjoyed. We will miss you this August, but we hope that you will support a rebirth of the festival in the near future.”

“There’s no real manual that comes with it. We depend on critical thinking, love for our culture and a love for our city to be the ingredients that make us go forward. Just like jazz, we keep improvising, and we’ll find some beauty in there somewhere,” said Trohoske.

Advocates of the festival hope that this truly is only a one-year hiatus and not the beginning of the end. You can read the organizers’ full statement on canceling the festival here.