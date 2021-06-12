Local record store celebrates National Record Store Day

It’s the Black Friday event for record stores.

Today people lined up outside a local record store waiting to find a one of a kind records on National Record Store Day.

What makes today special is limited edition and special titles that span to all genres are released to the public.

Because of COVID-19, National Record Store Day is split up into two days and called Record Store Day Drops.

The owner of Graham’s Record Store said he didn’t know what to expect this year, but was thrilled to see so many people show up.

“Nice to see people that are that enthusiastic about this thing of vinyl, and it feels good to be one of the people that can actually provide the limited edition stuff that I put out on the day is not available through major corporate retailers, only available for independent shops,” said Michael Graham, Owner of Graham’s Records.

The next National Record Day Drop will be on Saturday July 17th.