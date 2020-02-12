Local Red Cross Executive Director out as part of Red Cross realignment

Pam Masi has been the executive director of the American Red Cross of Northwestern Pennsylvania Chapter in Erie for 12 years. But that will end next month.

Masi and other employees of the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania are losing their jobs as part of a statewide realignment of chapter boundaries and consolidation of chapter executives.

This is a decision that comes from the American Red Cross, and surprised not only Masi but also members of the board of the local Red Cross Chapter. Niether Masi nor members of the board would confirm any details for this story, referring all questions Lisa Landis, Director of Communications, American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania.

In a statement released to YourErie.com Landis wrote, “In April 2020, the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania will change some of its geographic boundaries to deliver services to the community. These changes are intended to help the Red Cross better align our people and resources to meet community needs and will not impact the number of communities we serve or the work we do each day to deliver our mission here in Erie.

As part of these changes, Clarion, Venango, and Mercer Counties will be joining the Northwestern Pennsylvania Chapter in the spring while McKean, Potter, Elk, and Cameron will transition to our MidCentral Chapter. The Red Cross office located on Pittsburgh Avenue in Erie will continue to serve as the Northwestern Chapter’s office. The Red Cross is committed to sharing this information with our valued local partners in advance of these geographic boundary changes. It’s important we emphasize that each decision we make concerning our Red Cross operations is specifically designed to ensure we can better serve and provide more value for our constituents.

We anticipate that these changes will affect a limited number of Red Cross employees across the Greater Pennsylvania Region and we are committed to doing the most we can to help make this transition as smooth as possible for the affected individuals.

The Red Cross of Northwestern Pennsylvania will continue to provide disaster preparedness and response activities, blood collection and distribution, services to military members, veterans and their families, and health and safety training. We remain committed to the people of Erie and the surrounding communities and stand ready to provide assistance when needed.”