Local repair shop donates car to Shriner’s Hospital

A local auto repair shop and one of its customers are the driving force behind the donation of a vehicle to Erie’s Shriners Hospital for Children.

As part of their celebration of a new location, Harell Automotive is donating a 2002 Honda Civic for the hospital’s children’s charitable adult rides and services program.

The owners of Harrell Automotive said it was important for them to give back to a local organization like Shriner’s Hospital.

“We were looking for something, someway to get back to the community. The Shriners popped up. We had met David for another event that we were involved in volunteering for a fundraiser with the Shriners, and it just seemed like a good fit,” said Michael and Tiffany Harrell, Owners of Harrell Automotive.

The money raised from selling the car will go directly to Shriners Hospital’s mission of serving over ten thousand kids in need.

